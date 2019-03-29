Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1,885.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $190.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

