Pure (PUREX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $36,095.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.02388842 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014071 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000456 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006991 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004458 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001913 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

