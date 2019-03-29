PulteGroup (PHM) Shares Up 5.1%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.78. 8,082,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 5,362,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,345,000 after buying an additional 2,378,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,212,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,431,000 after acquiring an additional 462,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,530,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,724,000 after acquiring an additional 361,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,321,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

