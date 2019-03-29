PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,982,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $41,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/pultegroup-inc-phm-holdings-trimmed-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.