Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 545,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 545,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $493,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 489,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,998,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,627.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $2,665,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 462,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,538,871.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

