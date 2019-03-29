Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.82 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UDR were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 1,318.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 751,625 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in UDR by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in UDR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $165,414,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $192,876.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 50,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 495,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,140,686.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.50 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). UDR had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

