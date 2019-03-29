Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.48 Million Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

In related news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $16,195,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,779,105.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

