Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,443,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,286 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.35. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $124.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $414,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $119,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $979,331. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

