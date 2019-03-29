Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $110,000 in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,437.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $980,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $200.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.60. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $156.93 and a twelve month high of $201.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.94.

WARNING: “Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $110,000 in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/psagot-investment-house-ltd-invests-110000-in-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb.html.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.