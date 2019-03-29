Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $94,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,792,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,092 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 259,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $67,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

