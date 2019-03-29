Prudential (PRU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prudential (LON: PRU):
- 3/21/2019 – Prudential had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/20/2019 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2019 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,835 ($23.98) to GBX 1,845 ($24.11). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2019 – Prudential had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/14/2019 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,558 ($20.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2019 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on the stock.
- 3/13/2019 – Prudential was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2019 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 3/6/2019 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,063 ($26.96) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,104 ($27.49).
- 2/27/2019 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 2/5/2019 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,522 ($19.89) to GBX 1,558 ($20.36). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2019 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.44).
Shares of PRU stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14). 2,265,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.68 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.
