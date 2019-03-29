Prudential (PRU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prudential (LON: PRU):

3/21/2019 – Prudential had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/20/2019 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,835 ($23.98) to GBX 1,845 ($24.11). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Prudential had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2019 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,558 ($20.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Prudential was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/6/2019 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,063 ($26.96) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,104 ($27.49).

2/27/2019 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/5/2019 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,522 ($19.89) to GBX 1,558 ($20.36). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2019 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

Shares of PRU stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14). 2,265,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.68 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

