Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 89.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,785,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 650.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,969,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,173 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,986,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,327,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,334 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 602.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 986,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

MLCO stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

