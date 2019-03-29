Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.40 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/proto-labs-inc-prlb-shares-bought-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.