Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 1,769,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79. Proteon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.94.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.