ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $32.76

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $32.76. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 6918869 shares.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0826 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $2,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,606.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

