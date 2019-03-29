Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $242.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $214.00 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,716,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/private-advisor-group-llc-reduces-position-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.