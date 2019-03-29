Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,967 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSS opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Equities analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

