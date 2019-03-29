Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1,839.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 221,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971,317 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis acquired 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $102.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.52%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

