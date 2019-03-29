Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 198,964 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 22,242.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $257,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.73 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.98.

SNV opened at $34.45 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

