Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $460,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 207,866 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $110.78 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

