Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,310 Harris Co. (HRS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harris alerts:

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Harris stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Harris’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/princeton-global-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-4310-harris-co-hrs.html.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.