Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,209 ORIX Co. (IX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of IX opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $92.52.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

