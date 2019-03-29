Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Total SA (TOT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Total accounts for 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $329,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,003,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $34,480,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Total by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $881,368,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Total stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.7237 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Total’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

