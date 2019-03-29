Prime-XI Market Capitalization Tops $5,388.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Prime-XI has a market cap of $5,388.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020505 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.