Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) to Raise $11 Million in IPO

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) plans to raise $11 million in an IPO on Tuesday, April 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,200,000 shares at a price of $4.50-$5.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. generated $22.9 million in revenue and $4 million in net income. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. has a market cap of $454 million.

Maxim Group and The Benchmark Company served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a provider of software application and technology solutions and services to corporate and government customers primarily located in China. We introduced global trade software applications when we launched our operations in 1997 with a vision to make global trade operations easier for our customers. Since our inception, we have continued to innovate by developing technologies that enable us to successfully deliver a series of solutions and services that address the evolving and changing needs of our corporate and government customers. Our mission is to make global trade easier by empowering all players in the ecosystem. “.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and has 299 employees. The company is located at 1st Floor, Building D2, Southern Software Park, Tangjia Bay, Zhuhai, Guangdong 519080, China and can be reached via phone at +86-756-339-5666 or on the web at http://www.powerbridge.com..

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.