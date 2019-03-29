Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
Shares of PCH opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $407,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $161,676.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,374 shares of company stock worth $2,323,754. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,499,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 998,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 810,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 666,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $19,321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,698,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,224,000 after buying an additional 544,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
Potlatchdeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
