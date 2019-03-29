Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of PCH opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $407,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $161,676.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,374 shares of company stock worth $2,323,754. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,499,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 998,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 810,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 666,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $19,321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,698,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,224,000 after buying an additional 544,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

