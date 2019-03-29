Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post sales of $101.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. Potbelly reported sales of $102.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $428.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $434.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.20 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $438.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on shares of Potbelly and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $148,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBPB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,388. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

