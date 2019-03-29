Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $75,000 in Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walmart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,480,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $144,309,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,369,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,238,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,884,330. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $287.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.96.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

