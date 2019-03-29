Porsche Automobil (PAH3) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.64 ($89.11).

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €55.70 ($64.77) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a 12-month high of €74.98 ($87.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

