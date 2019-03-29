PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to expand middle market lending franchise and investments in digital products and services bode well. Moreover, involvement in strategic acquisitions helped it in boosting fee income. Nevertheless, the company’s rising cost base deters bottom-line growth. Also, lack of diversification in its loan portfolio and stretched valuation is a concern.”

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.89 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,642,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,680,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,859,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,641,000 after buying an additional 2,677,895 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11,450.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,948,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,465,000 after buying an additional 71,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

