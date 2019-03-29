PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $85,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 449,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,351,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

