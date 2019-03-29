PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $81,000 Position in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the third quarter valued at $15,613,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Integer by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integer by 40.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,523,000 after acquiring an additional 352,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $4,318,244.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,151.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,962 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.25 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

