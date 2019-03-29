PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $834.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

