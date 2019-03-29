PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 268,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $41,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack M. Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,499 shares of company stock worth $209,232 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKSH shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.45. National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-decreases-holdings-in-national-bankshares-inc-nksh.html.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.