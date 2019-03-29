PlayCoin [QRC20] (PLY) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlayCoin [QRC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One PlayCoin [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Gate.io and LBank. Over the last week, PlayCoin [QRC20] has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [QRC20] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.31 million worth of PlayCoin [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00406096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.01582436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00237617 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007089 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003294 BTC.

PlayCoin [QRC20] Profile

PlayCoin [QRC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . The official website for PlayCoin [QRC20] is playcoin.game . The official message board for PlayCoin [QRC20] is medium.com/@playcoin

PlayCoin [QRC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

