PitisCoin (PTS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. PitisCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,730.00 and $284.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PitisCoin has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PitisCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012373 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00069894 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PitisCoin

PTS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. The official website for PitisCoin is pitiscoin.asia . PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PitisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PitisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

