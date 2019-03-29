Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

HFC stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In related news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,386 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

