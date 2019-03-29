Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,680 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,464 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $489,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 95.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,359 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,868,000 after purchasing an additional 302,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $716,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $5,785,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

EA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,513. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

