Pinduoduo (PDD) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) is one of 126 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pinduoduo to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinduoduo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pinduoduo Competitors 1044 4586 8262 359 2.56

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $30.98, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Pinduoduo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $1.91 billion -$1.49 billion -11.66 Pinduoduo Competitors $2.75 billion $435.06 million 12.30

Pinduoduo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -78.51% -114.98% -32.83% Pinduoduo Competitors 3.24% 2.91% 2.04%

Summary

Pinduoduo peers beat Pinduoduo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

