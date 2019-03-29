Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,181,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622,665 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 65,332,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,721 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,981,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,176 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,441,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,828 shares during the period.
Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $45.74.
