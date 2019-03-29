Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,666,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 125,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 308,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.44% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

