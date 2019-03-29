Pi Financial Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Price Target to C$4.30

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDO. Clarus Securities lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Eight Capital downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.20 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.03.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of WDO opened at C$4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $617.88 million and a P/E ratio of 38.91.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$29.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.36000001932886 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.