Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Argus lowered their target price on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

PSX opened at $95.67 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

