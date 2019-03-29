Phillip H. Rudolph Sells 250 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $19,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 855.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $23,325,000. Tyvor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 166.4% during the third quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 302,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 189,028 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 795.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,065,000 after acquiring an additional 123,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/phillip-h-rudolph-sells-250-shares-of-jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-stock.html.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.