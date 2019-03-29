PFG Advisors Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,645,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,053,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 18.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,193,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,568,000 after acquiring an additional 599,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,900,000 after acquiring an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

