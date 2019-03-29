PFG Advisors Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,514,028.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $4,486,804. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Shares of CL opened at $67.37 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/pfg-advisors-takes-position-in-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.