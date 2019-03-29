PFG Advisors Purchases New Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 545,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the period.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, CEO Terrence Murphy sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $32,289.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $71,434 over the last ninety days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

