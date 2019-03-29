PFG Advisors Invests $347,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 348,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,351,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,538 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 508,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 254,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 254,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after acquiring an additional 169,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,562,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $49.87 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $49.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

