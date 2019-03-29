PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Insider Sells $607,800.00 in Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $512,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $610,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $582,200.00.

On Thursday, January 24th, Will Santana sold 24,400 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $686,616.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Will Santana sold 25,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00.

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $31.41. 401,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $872.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.27. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PETQ. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

