Peter J. Kuipers Sells 1,044 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $46,290.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,748.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $80.24 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.79%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after purchasing an additional 830,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,432,000 after buying an additional 327,747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 309,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 278,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $12,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

